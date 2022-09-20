Is Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) a Keeper?

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) went up by 6.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.26. The company’s stock price has collected -76.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SHPH) Right Now?

SHPH currently public float of 4.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHPH was 6.25M shares.

SHPH’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -70.21% for SHPH stocks with a simple moving average of -70.21% for the last 200 days.

SHPH Trading at -70.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.44% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPH fell by -76.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw -75.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.