Is Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) a Keeper?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) went down by -8.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.34. The company’s stock price has collected 17.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :KPRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KPRX is at 0.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $7.78 above the current price. KPRX currently public float of 32.40M and currently shorts hold a 21.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KPRX was 10.18M shares.

KPRX’s Market Performance

KPRX stocks went up by 17.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 60.69% and a quarterly performance of -42.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.20% for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.92% for KPRX stocks with a simple moving average of -59.72% for the last 200 days.

KPRX Trading at 9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.60%, as shares surge +68.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPRX rose by +17.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2012. In addition, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -85.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KPRX

Equity return is now at value -113.10, with -74.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.