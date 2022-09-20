Here’s Our Rant About Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) went up by 4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.30. The company’s stock price has collected 12.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE :AZRE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AZRE is at 1.05.

AZRE currently public float of 64.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZRE was 732.09K shares.

AZRE’s Market Performance

AZRE stocks went up by 12.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -47.03% and a quarterly performance of -48.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.67% for Azure Power Global Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.46% for AZRE stocks with a simple moving average of -55.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZRE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AZRE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AZRE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZRE reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for AZRE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AZRE, setting the target price at $27.50 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

AZRE Trading at -35.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.34%, as shares sank -43.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZRE rose by +12.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.44. In addition, Azure Power Global Limited saw -65.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZRE

Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -1.90 for asset returns.