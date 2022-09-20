Home  »  Business   »  Here’s How Your Trade GigaCloud Technology I...

Here’s How Your Trade GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) Aggressively Right Now

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) went up by 15.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.00. The company’s stock price has collected -25.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that GigaCloud Stock Tumbles, Joining Meme Old-Timers AMC and GameStop

Is It Worth Investing in GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ :GCT) Right Now?

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.79 x from its present earnings ratio.

GCT currently public float of 22.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GCT was 5.81M shares.

GCT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 32.78% for GigaCloud Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.19% for GCT stocks with a simple moving average of -28.74% for the last 200 days.

GCT Trading at -28.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.08%, as shares sank -62.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCT fell by -6.76%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.29. In addition, GigaCloud Technology Inc saw -15.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

