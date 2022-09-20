Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Versus Systems Inc. (VS)?

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) went up by 12.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.71. The company’s stock price has collected -13.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :VS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VS is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Versus Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.94, which is $1.25 above the current price. VS currently public float of 18.10M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VS was 2.08M shares.

VS’s Market Performance

VS stocks went down by -13.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.03% and a quarterly performance of -56.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.23% for Versus Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.48% for VS stocks with a simple moving average of -78.01% for the last 200 days.

VS Trading at -36.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.04%, as shares sank -35.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VS fell by -13.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3547. In addition, Versus Systems Inc. saw -88.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1852.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Versus Systems Inc. stands at -1873.29. Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -37.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.