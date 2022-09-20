CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (KITT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KITT) went up by 10.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s stock price has collected 28.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :KITT) Right Now?

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KITT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 275.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. KITT currently public float of 1.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KITT was 157.30K shares.

KITT’s Market Performance

KITT stocks went up by 28.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.19% and a quarterly performance of -28.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 41.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.87% for CleanTech Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.60% for KITT stocks with a simple moving average of -27.55% for the last 200 days.

KITT Trading at -25.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.62%, as shares sank -29.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KITT rose by +28.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.55. In addition, CleanTech Acquisition Corp. saw -28.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KITT

Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.