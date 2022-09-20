Citigroup Inc. (C): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) went up by 0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.72. The company’s stock price has collected -5.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/16/22 that Market Volatility Has Activist Investors Ready to Pounce

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE :C) Right Now?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for C is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Citigroup Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.02, which is $13.09 above the current price. C currently public float of 1.93B and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of C was 18.75M shares.

C’s Market Performance

C stocks went down by -5.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.92% and a quarterly performance of 3.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for Citigroup Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.01% for C stocks with a simple moving average of -12.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see C reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for C stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 27th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to C, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

C Trading at -4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -8.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C fell by -5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.52. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw -20.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from CITIGROUP INC, who sale 4,614,358 shares at the price of $36.25 back on Sep 12. After this action, CITIGROUP INC now owns 15,318 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $167,270,478 using the latest closing price.

Wechter Sara, the Head of Human Resources of Citigroup Inc., sale 14,800 shares at $68.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Wechter Sara is holding 57,043 shares at $1,014,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +27.18. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.