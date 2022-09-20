ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) went down by -1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.72. The company’s stock price has collected -2.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/31/22 that ChargePoint’s Earnings Fell Short. The Stock Is Soaring Anyway.

Is It Worth Investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CHPT) Right Now?

CHPT currently public float of 328.79M and currently shorts hold a 11.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHPT was 10.37M shares.

CHPT’s Market Performance

CHPT stocks went down by -2.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.32% and a quarterly performance of 26.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.64% for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.21% for CHPT stocks with a simple moving average of 15.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $22 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHPT reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for CHPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. gave a rating of “Buy” to CHPT, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

CHPT Trading at 16.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares surge +18.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.24. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw -6.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from Jansen Colleen, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Sep 15. After this action, Jansen Colleen now owns 590,863 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., valued at $66,500 using the latest closing price.

JACKSON REX S, the Chief Financial Officer of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., sale 63 shares at $17.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that JACKSON REX S is holding 1,128,124 shares at $1,121 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Equity return is now at value -62.60, with -32.00 for asset returns.