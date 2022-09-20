Can Innovid Corp. (CTV) Remain Competitive?

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) went down by -11.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s stock price has collected -34.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/22 that Innovid, an Adtech Company, Buys TVSquared for $160 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Innovid Corp. (NYSE :CTV) Right Now?

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Innovid Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.93, which is $2.58 above the current price. CTV currently public float of 110.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTV was 459.69K shares.

CTV’s Market Performance

CTV stocks went down by -34.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.64% and a quarterly performance of 12.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.73% for Innovid Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.18% for CTV stocks with a simple moving average of -50.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CTV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CTV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.70 based on the research report published on September 13th of the current year 2022.

CTV Trading at -23.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.59%, as shares sank -35.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTV fell by -34.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, Innovid Corp. saw -64.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.48 for the present operating margin

+80.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovid Corp. stands at -12.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.94.