Buy or Sell Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) went up by 5.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.41. The company’s stock price has collected 9.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/08/22 that Amylyx ALS Drug Wins Backing of FDA Advisory Panel. The Stock Spikes.

Is It Worth Investing in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AMLX) Right Now?

AMLX currently public float of 40.88M and currently shorts hold a 8.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMLX was 1.26M shares.

AMLX’s Market Performance

AMLX stocks went up by 9.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.61% and a quarterly performance of 73.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.28% for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.37% for AMLX stocks with a simple moving average of 60.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMLX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMLX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $21 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMLX reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for AMLX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 01st, 2022.

AMLX Trading at 26.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.02%, as shares surge +24.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX rose by +9.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.78. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 71.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, who sale 700,000 shares at the price of $30.23 back on Sep 09. After this action, VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP now owns 1,850,940 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $21,159,753 using the latest closing price.

VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, the 10% Owner of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 700,000 shares at $29.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP is holding 2,075,470 shares at $20,559,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29013.33 for the present operating margin

+81.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -30852.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.84.