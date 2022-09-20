Broadwind Inc. (BWEN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) went up by 13.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.69. The company’s stock price has collected 7.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ :BWEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BWEN is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Broadwind Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.67, which is $0.81 above the current price. BWEN currently public float of 18.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWEN was 168.21K shares.

BWEN’s Market Performance

BWEN stocks went up by 7.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.35% and a quarterly performance of 96.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.87% for Broadwind Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.79% for BWEN stocks with a simple moving average of 64.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWEN

Johnson Rice gave a rating of “Buy” to BWEN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

BWEN Trading at 34.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.76%, as shares surge +6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWEN rose by +7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, Broadwind Inc. saw 78.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWEN starting from KUSHNER STEPHANIE K, who sale 7,088 shares at the price of $2.10 back on Dec 16. After this action, KUSHNER STEPHANIE K now owns 291,218 shares of Broadwind Inc., valued at $14,861 using the latest closing price.

KUSHNER STEPHANIE K, the Director of Broadwind Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $3.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that KUSHNER STEPHANIE K is holding 298,306 shares at $22,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.65 for the present operating margin

+3.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadwind Inc. stands at +1.96. Equity return is now at value -21.20, with -9.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.