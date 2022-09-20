Home  »  Business   »  A Lesson to Learn: Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VR...

A Lesson to Learn: Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) went up by 40.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s stock price has collected -28.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ :VRAX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VRAX currently public float of 4.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRAX was 3.23M shares.

VRAX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.06% for Virax Biolabs Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.33% for VRAX stocks with a simple moving average of -52.90% for the last 200 days.

VRAX Trading at -52.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, as shares sank -19.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAX rose by +15.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, Virax Biolabs Group Limited saw -86.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

