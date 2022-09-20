A Lesson to Learn: Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV)

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) went down by -17.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.41. The company’s stock price has collected -30.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :GWAV) Right Now?

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GWAV is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $720.00. GWAV currently public float of 7.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GWAV was 281.44K shares.

GWAV’s Market Performance

GWAV stocks went down by -30.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.36% and a quarterly performance of -63.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.26% for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.19% for GWAV stocks with a simple moving average of -72.85% for the last 200 days.

GWAV Trading at -51.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.28%, as shares sank -40.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWAV fell by -30.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. saw -85.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWAV starting from Plumlee John Bryan, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $3.27 back on Aug 18. After this action, Plumlee John Bryan now owns 2,000 shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc., valued at $3,275 using the latest closing price.

Plumlee John Bryan, the Director of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $3.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Plumlee John Bryan is holding 1,000 shares at $3,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.35 for the present operating margin

+24.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. stands at -20.16. Equity return is now at value -52.20, with 24.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.