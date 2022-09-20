A Lesson to Learn: Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) went down by -28.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.01.

Is It Worth Investing in Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE :AMPX) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of AMPX was 3.25M shares.

AMPX’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.52% for AMPX stocks with a simple moving average of -35.52% for the last 200 days.

AMPX Trading at -35.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.32% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPX fell by -41.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Amprius Technologies Inc. saw -41.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.