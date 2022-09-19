We Analyzed the Future Direction of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI), Here is What We Found

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) went up by 3.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.92. The company’s stock price has collected -9.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX :SLI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLI is at 2.08.

SLI currently public float of 157.93M and currently shorts hold a 7.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLI was 925.33K shares.

SLI’s Market Performance

SLI stocks went down by -9.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.31% and a quarterly performance of 31.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.89% for Standard Lithium Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.44% for SLI stocks with a simple moving average of -17.83% for the last 200 days.

SLI Trading at -2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -17.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI fell by -9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.58. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd. saw -46.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

The total capital return value is set at -42.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.66. Equity return is now at value -31.20, with -30.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.78.