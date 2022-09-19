We Analyzed the Future Direction of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV), Here is What We Found

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) went up by 3.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.50. The company’s stock price has collected 18.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE :GROV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $3.05 above the current price. GROV currently public float of 19.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GROV was 1.15M shares.

GROV’s Market Performance

GROV stocks went up by 18.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.36% and a quarterly performance of 16.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.14% for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.20% for GROV stocks with a simple moving average of -17.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GROV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GROV stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for GROV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GROV in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $10 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2022.

GROV Trading at 33.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.77%, as shares sank -0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROV rose by +18.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.55. In addition, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. saw -29.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GROV starting from Sculptor Capital Management, I, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $6.86 back on Jul 07. After this action, Sculptor Capital Management, I now owns 62,985 shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., valued at $41,160 using the latest closing price.

Sculptor Capital Management, I, the 10% Owner of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., sale 8,700 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Sculptor Capital Management, I is holding 63,683 shares at $54,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GROV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.