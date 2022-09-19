We Analyzed the Future Direction of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY), Here is What We Found

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) went up by 15.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.60. The company’s stock price has collected 8.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ :DGLY) Right Now?

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DGLY is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Digital Ally Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is $2.13 above the current price. DGLY currently public float of 44.21M and currently shorts hold a 7.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DGLY was 348.13K shares.

DGLY’s Market Performance

DGLY stocks went up by 8.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.83% and a quarterly performance of -19.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.13% for Digital Ally Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.48% for DGLY stocks with a simple moving average of -34.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGLY

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGLY reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for DGLY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 15th, 2017.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to DGLY, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

DGLY Trading at -13.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares sank -18.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGLY rose by +8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6039. In addition, Digital Ally Inc. saw -42.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DGLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.93 for the present operating margin

+26.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Ally Inc. stands at +118.97. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.