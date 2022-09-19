We Analyzed the Future Direction of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD), Here is What We Found

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) went down by -19.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2555.30. The company’s stock price has collected 77.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE :HKD) Right Now?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 229.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AMTD Digital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HKD currently public float of 20.92M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HKD was 430.70K shares.

HKD’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 177.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 58.38% for AMTD Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.34% for HKD stocks with a simple moving average of -53.73% for the last 200 days.

HKD Trading at -53.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 58.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 177.95%, as shares sank -43.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD rose by +77.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.52. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc. saw 566.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMTD Digital Inc. stands at +90.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.58.