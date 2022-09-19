Wall Street Pummels Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) After Recent Earnings Report

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) went down by -8.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.65. The company’s stock price has collected -7.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ :RELY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Remitly Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.57, which is $4.69 above the current price. RELY currently public float of 135.53M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RELY was 1.18M shares.

RELY’s Market Performance

RELY stocks went down by -7.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.14% and a quarterly performance of 22.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.85% for Remitly Global Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.47% for RELY stocks with a simple moving average of -8.43% for the last 200 days.

RELY Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares sank -4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY fell by -7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.25. In addition, Remitly Global Inc. saw -47.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Hug Joshua, who sale 7,727 shares at the price of $11.05 back on Aug 26. After this action, Hug Joshua now owns 4,173,631 shares of Remitly Global Inc., valued at $85,363 using the latest closing price.

Hug Joshua, the Chief Operating Officer of Remitly Global Inc., sale 7,482 shares at $11.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Hug Joshua is holding 4,181,358 shares at $85,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.66 for the present operating margin

+47.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remitly Global Inc. stands at -8.45. Equity return is now at value -19.10, with -13.80 for asset returns.