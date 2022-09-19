Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.28. The company’s stock price has collected -7.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/22 that Under Armour Lowers Profit Targets for Year

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE :UAA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAA is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Under Armour Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.24, which is $4.86 above the current price. UAA currently public float of 385.68M and currently shorts hold a 5.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAA was 7.66M shares.

UAA’s Market Performance

UAA stocks went down by -7.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.08% and a quarterly performance of -6.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for Under Armour Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.91% for UAA stocks with a simple moving average of -41.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAA stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for UAA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UAA in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAA reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for UAA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to UAA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 11th of the current year.

UAA Trading at -6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -14.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA fell by -7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.71. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -60.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAA starting from Gibbs David W, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $9.60 back on May 31. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 50,000 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $240,085 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Director of Under Armour Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $9.39 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 25,000 shares at $234,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.