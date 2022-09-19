SES AI Corporation (SES) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) went up by 3.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.47. The company’s stock price has collected 10.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SES AI Corporation (NYSE :SES) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SES AI Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $1.26 above the current price. SES currently public float of 211.43M and currently shorts hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SES was 619.41K shares.

SES’s Market Performance

SES stocks went up by 10.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.33% and a quarterly performance of 43.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.66% for SES AI Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.47% for SES stocks with a simple moving average of -14.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SES stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SES by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SES in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $7 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2022.

SES Trading at 18.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares surge +16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES rose by +10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.97. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -42.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Nealis Jing, who sale 2,434 shares at the price of $4.88 back on Aug 24. After this action, Nealis Jing now owns 1,534,223 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $11,889 using the latest closing price.

Nealis Jing, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of SES AI Corporation, sale 30,000 shares at $4.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Nealis Jing is holding 1,536,657 shares at $138,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.