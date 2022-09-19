Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW)

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) went down by -10.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.91. The company’s stock price has collected -12.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

Is It Worth Investing in SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE :SBOW) Right Now?

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBOW is at 2.27.

SBOW currently public float of 18.97M and currently shorts hold a 4.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBOW was 467.65K shares.

SBOW’s Market Performance

SBOW stocks went down by -12.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.79% and a quarterly performance of -14.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for SilverBow Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.21% for SBOW stocks with a simple moving average of 2.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBOW

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to SBOW, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

SBOW Trading at -15.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -30.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBOW fell by -12.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.48. In addition, SilverBow Resources Inc. saw 50.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBOW starting from Strategic Value Partners, LLC, who sale 81,448 shares at the price of $44.47 back on Aug 29. After this action, Strategic Value Partners, LLC now owns 4,112,540 shares of SilverBow Resources Inc., valued at $3,621,993 using the latest closing price.

Strategic Value Partners, LLC, the Director of SilverBow Resources Inc., sale 21,015 shares at $45.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Strategic Value Partners, LLC is holding 4,193,988 shares at $955,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.24 for the present operating margin

+70.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverBow Resources Inc. stands at +21.31. Equity return is now at value 38.10, with 10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.