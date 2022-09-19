Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Home  »  Trending   »  Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM): Skating on T...

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) went up by 3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.37. The company’s stock price has collected 5.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE :PLYM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLYM is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.43, which is $4.18 above the current price. PLYM currently public float of 34.58M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLYM was 256.18K shares.

PLYM’s Market Performance

PLYM stocks went up by 5.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.02% and a quarterly performance of 19.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.64% for PLYM stocks with a simple moving average of -11.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYM

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLYM reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for PLYM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PLYM, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

PLYM Trading at 8.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYM rose by +5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.48. In addition, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. saw -33.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +3.06 for the present operating margin
  • +15.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. stands at -10.82. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -2.20 for asset returns.

