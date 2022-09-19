Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) went down by -10.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.80. The company’s stock price has collected -30.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ :NUTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUTX is at 0.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Nutex Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NUTX currently public float of 321.48M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUTX was 1.35M shares.

NUTX’s Market Performance

NUTX stocks went down by -30.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -50.60% and a quarterly performance of -58.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.20% for Nutex Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.87% for NUTX stocks with a simple moving average of -59.47% for the last 200 days.

NUTX Trading at -33.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares sank -48.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUTX fell by -30.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Nutex Health Inc. saw -50.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NUTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.98 for the present operating margin

+18.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutex Health Inc. stands at -72.73. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.