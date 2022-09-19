M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) went up by 3.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.53. The company’s stock price has collected -7.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/12/21 that 3 Home Builders That Are Relative Bargains—If You Look at Them in a New Way

Is It Worth Investing in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE :MDC) Right Now?

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDC is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.70, which is $11.12 above the current price. MDC currently public float of 56.59M and currently shorts hold a 5.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDC was 566.37K shares.

MDC’s Market Performance

MDC stocks went down by -7.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.62% and a quarterly performance of -0.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.28% for MDC stocks with a simple moving average of -27.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MDC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MDC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDC reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for MDC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MDC, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

MDC Trading at -13.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -15.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDC fell by -7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.41. In addition, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. saw -47.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDC starting from Siegel David, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $35.40 back on Aug 15. After this action, Siegel David now owns 16,519 shares of M.D.C. Holdings Inc., valued at $230,100 using the latest closing price.

Baker Raymond T, the Director of M.D.C. Holdings Inc., sale 33,067 shares at $35.59 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that Baker Raymond T is holding 40,187 shares at $1,176,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.19 for the present operating margin

+22.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. stands at +11.05. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 12.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.22.