Lannett Company Inc. (LCI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) went up by 25.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.33. The company’s stock price has collected 20.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE :LCI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LCI is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Lannett Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is $0.42 above the current price. LCI currently public float of 36.77M and currently shorts hold a 10.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LCI was 176.14K shares.

LCI’s Market Performance

LCI stocks went up by 20.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.07% and a quarterly performance of -4.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.18% for Lannett Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.16% for LCI stocks with a simple moving average of -34.93% for the last 200 days.

LCI Trading at 3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.81%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCI rose by +20.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5133. In addition, Lannett Company Inc. saw -64.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCI starting from Rewolinski Melissa, who purchase 31,159 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Sep 14. After this action, Rewolinski Melissa now owns 93,259 shares of Lannett Company Inc., valued at $15,268 using the latest closing price.

LEPORE PATRICK G, the Director of Lannett Company Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.54 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that LEPORE PATRICK G is holding 487,145 shares at $27,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.62 for the present operating margin

+9.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lannett Company Inc. stands at -68.01. Equity return is now at value 158.70, with -39.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.76.