Is Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) a Keeper?

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) went down by -2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.27. The company’s stock price has collected -14.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ :TBLA) Right Now?

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Taboola.com Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.25, which is $4.24 above the current price. TBLA currently public float of 195.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TBLA was 525.02K shares.

TBLA’s Market Performance

TBLA stocks went down by -14.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.44% and a quarterly performance of -14.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.13% for Taboola.com Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.39% for TBLA stocks with a simple moving average of -54.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBLA

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBLA reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for TBLA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to TBLA, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

TBLA Trading at -21.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -21.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLA fell by -17.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, Taboola.com Ltd. saw -71.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TBLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12 for the present operating margin

+30.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taboola.com Ltd. stands at -2.68. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.