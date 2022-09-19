Is Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) a Keeper?

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.66. The company’s stock price has collected -4.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ :ILPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ILPT is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.25, which is $7.45 above the current price. ILPT currently public float of 64.42M and currently shorts hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ILPT was 929.92K shares.

ILPT’s Market Performance

ILPT stocks went down by -4.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.11% and a quarterly performance of -48.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.89% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.47% for ILPT stocks with a simple moving average of -60.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ILPT

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ILPT reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for ILPT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

ILPT Trading at -26.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -24.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILPT fell by -4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.49. In addition, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust saw -72.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILPT starting from PHELAN KEVIN C, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $22.30 back on Feb 18. After this action, PHELAN KEVIN C now owns 11,003 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, valued at $11,150 using the latest closing price.

PHELAN KEVIN C, the Director of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, sale 500 shares at $21.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that PHELAN KEVIN C is holding 10,503 shares at $10,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.67 for the present operating margin

+63.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stands at +54.29. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -1.70 for asset returns.