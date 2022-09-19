Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) went up by 53.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s stock price has collected 11.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PBLA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBLA is at 0.97.

PBLA currently public float of 16.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBLA was 66.85K shares.

PBLA’s Market Performance

PBLA stocks went up by 11.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -43.14% and a quarterly performance of -56.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 47.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.77% for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.23% for PBLA stocks with a simple moving average of -62.23% for the last 200 days.

PBLA Trading at -41.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 47.71%, as shares sank -32.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA rose by +11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6394. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -66.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

Equity return is now at value -495.30, with -277.80 for asset returns.