Here’s Our Rant About Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) went down by -11.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.10. The company’s stock price has collected -11.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE :QNGY) Right Now?

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Quanergy Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

QNGY currently public float of 93.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QNGY was 3.17M shares.

QNGY’s Market Performance

QNGY stocks went down by -11.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.19% and a quarterly performance of -36.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.62% for Quanergy Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.37% for QNGY stocks with a simple moving average of -92.00% for the last 200 days.

QNGY Trading at -21.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.89%, as shares sank -26.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNGY fell by -11.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2952. In addition, Quanergy Systems Inc. saw -97.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNGY

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.