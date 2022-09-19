Here’s Our Rant About Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) went down by -10.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.04. The company’s stock price has collected -21.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX :IE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.50, which is $5.5 above the current price. IE currently public float of 62.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IE was 243.26K shares.

IE’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.65% for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.03% for IE stocks with a simple moving average of -6.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IE reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for IE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 25th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to IE, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 25th of the current year.

IE Trading at -6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares sank -7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IE fell by -21.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.02. In addition, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. saw -18.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1305.87 for the present operating margin

-873.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. stands at -1275.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.