Here’s Our Rant About Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) went up by 5.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.16. The company’s stock price has collected -1.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :HDSN) Right Now?

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HDSN is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Hudson Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $4.06 above the current price. HDSN currently public float of 37.25M and currently shorts hold a 4.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HDSN was 842.60K shares.

HDSN’s Market Performance

HDSN stocks went down by -1.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.98% and a quarterly performance of -13.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 121.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.05% for Hudson Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.63% for HDSN stocks with a simple moving average of 18.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HDSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HDSN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HDSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HDSN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Neutral” to HDSN, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on March 06th of the previous year.

HDSN Trading at -8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -21.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDSN fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.68. In addition, Hudson Technologies Inc. saw 78.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HDSN starting from ABBATECOLA VINCENT P, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $9.75 back on Jun 15. After this action, ABBATECOLA VINCENT P now owns 125,578 shares of Hudson Technologies Inc., valued at $194,920 using the latest closing price.

ABBATECOLA VINCENT P, the Director of Hudson Technologies Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $9.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that ABBATECOLA VINCENT P is holding 145,578 shares at $195,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HDSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.95 for the present operating margin

+34.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Technologies Inc. stands at +16.74. Equity return is now at value 96.30, with 38.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.