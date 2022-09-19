Here’s Our Rant About Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) went down by -18.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.43. The company’s stock price has collected -20.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EBON) Right Now?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Ebang International Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EBON currently public float of 140.64M and currently shorts hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBON was 1.76M shares.

EBON’s Market Performance

EBON stocks went down by -20.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.47% and a quarterly performance of -26.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.56% for Ebang International Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.19% for EBON stocks with a simple moving average of -55.81% for the last 200 days.

EBON Trading at -23.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.14%, as shares sank -26.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBON fell by -20.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4755. In addition, Ebang International Holdings Inc. saw -61.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.95 for the present operating margin

+56.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ebang International Holdings Inc. stands at +8.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.32.