Here’s Our Rant About Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) went down by -12.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.42. The company’s stock price has collected -18.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :BRQS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRQS is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Borqs Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $192.00. BRQS currently public float of 17.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRQS was 3.10M shares.

BRQS’s Market Performance

BRQS stocks went down by -18.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.20% and a quarterly performance of -68.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.47% for Borqs Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.86% for BRQS stocks with a simple moving average of -75.86% for the last 200 days.

BRQS Trading at -31.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -28.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS fell by -18.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1216. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw -84.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.08 for the present operating margin

+8.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -188.98. Equity return is now at value 191.50, with -123.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.