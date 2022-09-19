Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) went down by -30.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s stock price has collected 22.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CMRA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CMRA currently public float of 9.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMRA was 3.66M shares.

CMRA’s Market Performance

CMRA stocks went up by 22.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.06% and a quarterly performance of -29.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 40.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.58% for Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.53% for CMRA stocks with a simple moving average of -65.50% for the last 200 days.

CMRA Trading at -1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.58%, as shares sank -8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRA rose by +22.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.32. In addition, Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. saw -75.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMRA starting from Sherblom James, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Sep 12. After this action, Sherblom James now owns 371,163 shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc., valued at $101,500 using the latest closing price.

Hackman Jeffrey S., the of Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc., purchase 47,600 shares at $2.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Hackman Jeffrey S. is holding 47,600 shares at $98,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRA

Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.