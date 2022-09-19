Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Just Got Our Attention

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) went up by 1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.69. The company’s stock price has collected -7.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/15/21 that DraftKings, Lordstown Motors, Torchlight Energy: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ :CLNE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLNE is at 2.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.81, which is $7.52 above the current price. CLNE currently public float of 175.73M and currently shorts hold a 7.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLNE was 3.54M shares.

CLNE’s Market Performance

CLNE stocks went down by -7.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.36% and a quarterly performance of 31.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.59% for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.03% for CLNE stocks with a simple moving average of -0.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNE

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CLNE, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

CLNE Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -19.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNE fell by -7.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.76. In addition, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. saw 2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNE starting from Littlefair Andrew J, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $4.09 back on May 12. After this action, Littlefair Andrew J now owns 1,551,374 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., valued at $102,365 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.33 for the present operating margin

-0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stands at -35.94. Equity return is now at value -5.90, with -4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.