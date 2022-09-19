Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Just Got Our Attention

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) went down by -0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.99. The company’s stock price has collected -7.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/22/22 that What is Earth Day? Why celebrating it matters to your money and your health

Is It Worth Investing in Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE :ACI) Right Now?

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.22 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $34.56, which is $7.57 above the current price. ACI currently public float of 310.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACI was 3.15M shares.

ACI’s Market Performance

ACI stocks went down by -7.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.86% and a quarterly performance of -2.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Albertsons Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.54% for ACI stocks with a simple moving average of -9.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ACI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $31 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACI reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for ACI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ACI, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

ACI Trading at -0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACI fell by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.31. In addition, Albertsons Companies Inc. saw -9.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACI starting from MORRIS SUSAN, who sale 252,002 shares at the price of $28.86 back on Aug 10. After this action, MORRIS SUSAN now owns 386,926 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc., valued at $7,272,778 using the latest closing price.

MORRIS SUSAN, the EVP & Chief Operations Officer of Albertsons Companies Inc., sale 252,003 shares at $28.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that MORRIS SUSAN is holding 638,928 shares at $7,119,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.51 for the present operating margin

+26.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albertsons Companies Inc. stands at +2.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.