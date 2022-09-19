Affimed N.V. (AFMD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) went down by -11.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.35. The company’s stock price has collected -18.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ :AFMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AFMD is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Affimed N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.16, which is $8.25 above the current price. AFMD currently public float of 137.53M and currently shorts hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFMD was 971.72K shares.

AFMD’s Market Performance

AFMD stocks went down by -18.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.43% and a quarterly performance of -3.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.63% for Affimed N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.48% for AFMD stocks with a simple moving average of -42.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFMD reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for AFMD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to AFMD, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

AFMD Trading at -23.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -29.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD fell by -18.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw -59.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-161.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Affimed N.V. stands at -142.50. Equity return is now at value -52.60, with -33.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.