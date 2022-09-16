ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) went up by 32.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.73. The company’s stock price has collected 100.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ZFOX) Right Now?

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.18 x from its present earnings ratio.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

ZFOX currently public float of 88.08M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZFOX was 245.77K shares.

ZFOX’s Market Performance

ZFOX stocks went up by 100.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.39% and a quarterly performance of -23.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 33.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 27.99% for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.00% for ZFOX stocks with a simple moving average of -20.23% for the last 200 days.

ZFOX Trading at -10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZFOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.91%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZFOX rose by +100.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.31. In addition, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. saw -22.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZFOX

Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.