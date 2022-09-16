We Analyzed the Future Direction of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY), Here is What We Found

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) went up by 25.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.88. The company’s stock price has collected 9.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE :GETY) Right Now?

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Getty Images Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.50, which is $19.65 above the current price. GETY currently public float of 94.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GETY was 1.00M shares.

GETY’s Market Performance

GETY stocks went up by 9.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -57.99% and a quarterly performance of 34.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.57% for Getty Images Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.47% for GETY stocks with a simple moving average of 9.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GETY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GETY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GETY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GETY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2022.

GETY Trading at -29.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.95%, as shares sank -57.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETY rose by +9.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.47. In addition, Getty Images Holdings Inc. saw 34.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETY starting from Neuberger Berman Group LLC, who sale 3,502,002 shares at the price of $30.47 back on Aug 29. After this action, Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 65,777,998 shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc., valued at $106,706,001 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETY

Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.