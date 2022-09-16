We Analyzed the Future Direction of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), Here is What We Found

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went up by 0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.06. The company’s stock price has collected 6.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 8 hours ago that Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Stores: See the List of Locations Shutting Down

Is It Worth Investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ :BBBY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBBY is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 10 as “sell.”

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.91, which is -$4.88 below the current price. BBBY currently public float of 77.89M and currently shorts hold a 39.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBBY was 45.40M shares.

BBBY’s Market Performance

BBBY stocks went up by 6.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -57.43% and a quarterly performance of 32.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.37% for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.31% for BBBY stocks with a simple moving average of -33.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBBY

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBBY reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for BBBY stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Odeon gave a rating of “Sell” to BBBY, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on August 16th of the current year.

BBBY Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.06%, as shares sank -61.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBBY rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.91. In addition, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. saw -39.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBBY starting from Arnal Gustavo, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $29.95 back on Aug 17. After this action, Arnal Gustavo now owns 255,396 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., valued at $374,375 using the latest closing price.

Arnal Gustavo, the EVP, CFO of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., sale 42,513 shares at $24.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Arnal Gustavo is holding 267,896 shares at $1,029,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.57 for the present operating margin

+33.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stands at -7.11. Equity return is now at value -240.40, with -15.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.