Wall Street Pummels Edgio Inc. (EGIO) After Recent Earnings Report

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) went down by -4.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.55. The company’s stock price has collected -5.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ :EGIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGIO is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Edgio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.29, which is $3.12 above the current price. EGIO currently public float of 216.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGIO was 1.31M shares.

EGIO’s Market Performance

EGIO stocks went down by -5.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.91% and a quarterly performance of 28.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.06% for Edgio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.73% for EGIO stocks with a simple moving average of -11.03% for the last 200 days.

EGIO Trading at 5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGIO fell by -5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, Edgio Inc. saw -7.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.61 for the present operating margin

+26.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edgio Inc. stands at -25.16. Equity return is now at value -27.10, with -13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.