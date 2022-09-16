Wall Street Pummels Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) After Recent Earnings Report

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) went down by -18.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.35. The company’s stock price has collected -2.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/21 that Discovery, AT&T, Tesla, Palantir: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :ALHC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Alignment Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.20, which is $7.13 above the current price. ALHC currently public float of 175.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALHC was 636.31K shares.

ALHC’s Market Performance

ALHC stocks went down by -2.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.75% and a quarterly performance of 36.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for Alignment Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.44% for ALHC stocks with a simple moving average of 12.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALHC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ALHC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALHC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALHC reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for ALHC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 26th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ALHC, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

ALHC Trading at -14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALHC fell by -17.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.39. In addition, Alignment Healthcare Inc. saw 13.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALHC starting from Maroney Dawn Christine, who sale 10,250 shares at the price of $16.60 back on Sep 09. After this action, Maroney Dawn Christine now owns 1,549,819 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc., valued at $170,193 using the latest closing price.

Kumar Dinesh M., the Chief Med & Operating Officer of Alignment Healthcare Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $16.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Kumar Dinesh M. is holding 926,866 shares at $802,655 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Alignment Healthcare Inc. stands at -16.72. Equity return is now at value -48.00, with -22.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.