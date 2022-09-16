Wall Street Praises Traeger Inc. (COOK) After Recent Earnings Report

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) went down by -5.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.54. The company’s stock price has collected 2.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Traeger Inc. (NYSE :COOK) Right Now?

COOK currently public float of 105.89M and currently shorts hold a 6.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COOK was 1.16M shares.

COOK’s Market Performance

COOK stocks went up by 2.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.45% and a quarterly performance of -25.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.46% for Traeger Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.19% for COOK stocks with a simple moving average of -55.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COOK

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COOK reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for COOK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to COOK, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on July 26th of the current year.

COOK Trading at -7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares sank -9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOK rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, Traeger Inc. saw -73.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOK starting from ANDRUS JEREMY, who purchase 58,221 shares at the price of $2.98 back on Sep 08. After this action, ANDRUS JEREMY now owns 8,974,721 shares of Traeger Inc., valued at $173,691 using the latest closing price.

ANDRUS JEREMY, the Chief Executive Officer of Traeger Inc., purchase 10,423 shares at $2.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that ANDRUS JEREMY is holding 8,916,500 shares at $29,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOK

Equity return is now at value -44.60, with -22.40 for asset returns.