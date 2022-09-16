Wall Street Praises Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) After Recent Earnings Report

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) went up by 2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.57. The company’s stock price has collected 0.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ :HUT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUT is at 2.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Hut 8 Mining Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.67. HUT currently public float of 161.69M and currently shorts hold a 7.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUT was 13.04M shares.

HUT’s Market Performance

HUT stocks went up by 0.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.34% and a quarterly performance of 26.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.10% for Hut 8 Mining Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.65% for HUT stocks with a simple moving average of -52.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUT

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to HUT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

HUT Trading at -2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares sank -29.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUT rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Hut 8 Mining Corp. saw -72.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.93 for the present operating margin

+43.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stands at -41.84. Equity return is now at value -20.40, with -17.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.96.