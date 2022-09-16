Secoo Holding Limited (SECO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) went up by 27.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.70. The company’s stock price has collected 6.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ :SECO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SECO is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Secoo Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $135.90. SECO currently public float of 57.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SECO was 352.06K shares.

SECO’s Market Performance

SECO stocks went up by 6.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.13% and a quarterly performance of 47.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.42% for Secoo Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.51% for SECO stocks with a simple moving average of -0.93% for the last 200 days.

SECO Trading at 21.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.41%, as shares surge +42.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SECO rose by +6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2939. In addition, Secoo Holding Limited saw -31.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.82 for the present operating margin

+3.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Secoo Holding Limited stands at -18.07. Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.