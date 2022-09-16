Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) went down by -2.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.40. The company’s stock price has collected -5.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/31/22 that Gold Fields Buys Canada’s Yamana in $6.7 Billion Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE :AUY) Right Now?

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AUY is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.69, which is $2.36 above the current price. AUY currently public float of 957.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUY was 16.29M shares.

AUY’s Market Performance

AUY stocks went down by -5.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.79% and a quarterly performance of -16.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for Yamana Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.55% for AUY stocks with a simple moving average of -10.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AUY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AUY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AUY, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

AUY Trading at -8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -11.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUY fell by -5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, Yamana Gold Inc. saw 2.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.10 for the present operating margin

+34.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yamana Gold Inc. stands at +8.12. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.