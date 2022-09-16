PG&E Corporation (PCG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) went down by -0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.38. The company’s stock price has collected 2.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that Tesla, PG&E, and 3 More Stocks to Track in California’s Power Crisis

Is It Worth Investing in PG&E Corporation (NYSE :PCG) Right Now?

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 170.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PCG is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for PG&E Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.46, which is $3.32 above the current price. PCG currently public float of 2.04B and currently shorts hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCG was 13.48M shares.

PCG’s Market Performance

PCG stocks went up by 2.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.81% and a quarterly performance of 27.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for PG&E Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.28% for PCG stocks with a simple moving average of 11.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PCG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PCG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $17 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCG reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for PCG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 16th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PCG, setting the target price at $15.50 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

PCG Trading at 14.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCG rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.50. In addition, PG&E Corporation saw 7.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCG starting from Poppe Patricia K, who sale 83,330 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Sep 08. After this action, Poppe Patricia K now owns 704,187 shares of PG&E Corporation, valued at $1,083,290 using the latest closing price.

PG&E Fire Victim Trust, the 10% Owner of PG&E Corporation, sale 60,000,000 shares at $12.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that PG&E Fire Victim Trust is holding 377,743,590 shares at $722,400,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.37 for the present operating margin

+10.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for PG&E Corporation stands at -0.43. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.