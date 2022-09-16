Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE)

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) went up by 2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.15. The company’s stock price has collected 7.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ :TYDE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cryptyde Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TYDE currently public float of 29.32M and currently shorts hold a 7.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TYDE was 4.12M shares.

TYDE’s Market Performance

TYDE stocks went up by 7.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.19% and a quarterly performance of -90.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.99% for Cryptyde Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.24% for TYDE stocks with a simple moving average of -67.75% for the last 200 days.

TYDE Trading at -18.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares sank -25.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYDE rose by +7.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8469. In addition, Cryptyde Inc. saw -94.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TYDE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.