Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) went up by 37.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock price has collected 30.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :CNET) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNET is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.25. CNET currently public float of 28.56M and currently shorts hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNET was 582.34K shares.

CNET’s Market Performance

CNET stocks went up by 30.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.90% and a quarterly performance of 156.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.03% for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.58% for CNET stocks with a simple moving average of 31.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNET stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for CNET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNET in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $7 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the previous year 2011.

CNET Trading at 25.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.70%, as shares sank -9.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNET rose by +30.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7560. In addition, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. saw -9.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.71 for the present operating margin

-1.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stands at -5.82. Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.